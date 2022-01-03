UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Has $3.91 Million Stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lessened its position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,688 shares during the period. BlueCity makes up about 10.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. owned about 3.54% of BlueCity worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of BlueCity by 39.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the second quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueCity by 217.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlueCity by 514.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLCT stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

