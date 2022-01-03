UBS Group Downgrades Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) to Sell

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AKRTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

