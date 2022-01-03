U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

