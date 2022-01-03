U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on USB. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

NYSE USB opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

