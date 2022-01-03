Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $113.60 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

