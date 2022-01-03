Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 101,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,405,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,319,000 after acquiring an additional 278,339 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 118,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 460,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $49.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.