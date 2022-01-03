Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 130,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $820,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

