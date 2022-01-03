Truist Financial Corp Purchases 26,102 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $163,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $200.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

