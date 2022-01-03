Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $106,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $665.41 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.13 and its 200 day moving average is $520.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

