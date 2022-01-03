Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $85,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $258.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.72. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

