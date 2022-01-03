Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $120,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $254.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.71. The stock has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

