Truist Financial Corp Buys 50,838 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $129,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 45.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $218.14 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

