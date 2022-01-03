Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,182 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $93,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $78.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.72.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

