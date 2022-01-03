TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.