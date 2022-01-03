Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Reduced by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trimble worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after buying an additional 1,760,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,763,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.