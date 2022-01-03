Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $17.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

