Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

