Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.16.

PCTY opened at $236.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.02. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

