Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,019 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after acquiring an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.