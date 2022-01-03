Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $160.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

