Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

