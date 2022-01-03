Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,670 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 459% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,551 call options.

CARG traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $35.00. 877,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 698,245 shares of company stock worth $25,100,268 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CarGurus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.