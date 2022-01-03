Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 182.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

