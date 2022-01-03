Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $112,137,123. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,655. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.23 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.