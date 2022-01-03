Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $176.36. 24,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

