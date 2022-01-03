Tourist Token (TOTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $26,478.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00061598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.24 or 0.08066038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00074873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,872.55 or 0.99565809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007407 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

