TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $101.46 on Monday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

