Tixl Market Cap Hits $6.99 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $103,540.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

