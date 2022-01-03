Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Cap of $96.05 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $96.05 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00371158 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 105.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars.

