Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.98

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 1963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

THRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Get Thryv alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. Analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Thryv by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.