Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 38,000 Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.