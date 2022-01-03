Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 141.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

