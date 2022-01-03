Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at $520,000.

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $108.28 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34.

