THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of THKLY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.03. 19,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,462. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.01 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

