The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

