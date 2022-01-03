The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce $5.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.45 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $22.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.42 billion to $23.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

