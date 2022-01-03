The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

