The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $9.20 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.
CX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 361,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,438. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
