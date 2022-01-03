The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $9.20 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

CX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 361,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,438. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

