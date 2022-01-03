The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.06. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,699. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

