Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $833.58.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,130.60 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,068.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

