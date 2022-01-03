Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $235.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

