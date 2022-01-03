TenX (PAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $161,284.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $161,284.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005591 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

