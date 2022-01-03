Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,630.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $409,471.87 and approximately $22,630.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.84 or 0.08048066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.75 or 1.00985513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

