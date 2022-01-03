Tapmydata Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $7.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00297976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010222 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

