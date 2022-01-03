TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.00 ($30.68).

TEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TEG opened at €24.61 ($27.97) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($33.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

