Tacita Capital Inc Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,311. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

