Tacita Capital Inc Decreases Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

