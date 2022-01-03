Tacita Capital Inc Cuts Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. CI Financial comprises 3.3% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 126,920 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CI Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.90. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.