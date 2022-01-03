T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,374,332 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.8% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $162,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $115.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

