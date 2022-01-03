Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE SNV opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,578,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

